Caitlyn Jenner took the stage at L.A.'s Greek Theatre on Friday night to introduce the Culture Club concert, her first, according to the reality star, and the crowd went wild.

"Caitlyn Jenner in the house for her first Culture Club concert!" the reality star announced. "This is going to be a good group. Thank you so much. Enough about me. Thank you for being here. This is so much fun for me."

ETWATCH: Caitlyn Jenner Gets Emotional About Her Family During Powerful ESPYs Speech

Jenner came onstage before the band and spoke a little after the crowd rose to their feet to applaud her. The opening montage played, Boy George said his thanks, and then the band launched into "It's a Miracle."

"I expected a standing ovation for her and I wasn't disappointed," Boy George told the crowd after thanking Jenner for her intro. "We need to celebrate the kinds of changes that are happening."

PICS: 8 Groundbreaking Transgender People in Pop Culture

Social media was abuzz with Jenner's appearance.

@Caitlyn_Jenner just Introduced Boy George and Culture Club at the Greek and it was amazing. !!!

— Samantha Ross (@SamRossComedy) July 25, 2015

@Caitlyn_Jenner realness at #CultureClub show at the Greek

— Patryk (@chironcentaur) July 25, 2015

Caitlyn Jenner just announced Culture Club at The Greek! #thegreek

— ryanbailey25 (@ryanbailey25) July 25, 2015

Here with Culture Club after @Caitlyn_Jenner introduction pic.twitter.com/TnbaOmX749

— Bart (@bartrivera75) July 25, 2015

WATCH: Caitlyn Jenner Celebrates Opening Day at Del Mar Racetrack in Style