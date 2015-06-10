Caitlyn Jenner thanked one of her plastic surgeons with an autographed copy of her Vanity Fair cover.

Prior to her magazine shoot, Jenner underwent facial reconstruction procedures at the hands of Dr. Harrison Lee. The doctor shaved down Jenner’s jaw line and re-shaped others bones in her face, such as the nose and cheeks, as part of the so-called “feminization surgery.” Jenner was evidently pleased with the outcome, and proudly showed off her new look in the Vanity Fair photo spread.

In a show of celebration and gratitude, Jenner gifted her doctor with signed copies of the issue. One of Dr. Lee’s staffers posted a photo on Instagram showing Jenner posing with the surgeon as they hold up the magazine copy. The inscription reads, “To Harrison, Great Job. Thank you so much. Caitlyn Jenner.” Lee’s staffer gushed in the caption, “So impressed by my boss Dr. Harrison Lee’s phenomenal work and being part of Caitlyn’s transformation.”

In an interview with the New York Daily News, Dr. Lee admitted, “I entered [the surgery] with some trepidation, of course. I figured it was [going to] be very challenging because of her celebrity status and the fact that she’s going to finally expose herself for [who] she is, and it’ll be one of the most judged faces on the planet.”

And the doc said of Jenner in a separate interview with E! News, “I don’t want to show off, but I think she’s ecstatic with the results.”

