Caitlyn Jenner will not be charged in February's fatal four-vehicle crash on the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, California.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney filed new paperwork on Wednesday officially declining to charge Jenner in the accident that left 69-year-old Kimberly Howe dead and seven others injured.

According to the document, Jenner was traveling slightly below the speed limit, "minimally slower than victim," before rear-ending Howe's car and pushing it into oncoming traffic.

As speculation swirled around the investigation earlier this year, it was reported that Jenner could have been charged with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter. According to the document filed on Wednesday, Jenner was not found to be in violation of the basic speed law or guilty of ordinary negligence.

"We believed from the start that a thorough and objective investigation would clear Caitlyn of any criminal wrongdoing. We are heartened the District Attorney has agreed that even a misdemeanor charge would be inappropriate," Blair Berk, Jenner's criminal attorney, said in a statement sent to ET. "A traffic accident, however devastating and heartbreaking when a life is lost, is not necessarily a criminal matter."

Jenner, who was uninjured in the crash, was named in a wrongful death suit filed on May 1 by Howe's stepchildren.

"My heartfelt and deepest sympathies go out to the families and loved ones and to all of those involved or injured in this terrible accident," Jenner said after the accident. "I will continue to pray for them and I will continue to cooperate in every way possible."

In an interview with Matt Lauer, Jenner said she remembers "very little" about the accident. "I remember it happening. That's about it," she said. "A tragedy like this, you'll never get over it. You just learn to live with it the best you possibly can."

In surveillance footage obtained by ET, Jenner's Cadillac Escalade can be seen hitting Howe's white Lexus, and a black Prius.

