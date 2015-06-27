Caitlyn Jenner wished Khloe Kardashian a happy birthday on Saturday, and interestingly included an old photo of herself as Bruce.

As Gossip Cop has reported, Kardashian is celebrating her 31st birthday. Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and mom Kris Jenner all took to social media earlier in the day to pay tribute to the reality star. Caitlyn’s own message came in the late afternoon.

“Happy birthday, beautiful! @khloekardashian,” Caitlyn tweeted. She included a picture of Kardashian and herself as Bruce that appears to be from a sporting event. The pair have attended a number of basketball games together over the years, sitting courtside for the Lakers and the Clippers.

Caitlyn’s choice of an old photo comes nearly a week after Father’s Day, when Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner all used photos of Bruce to pay tribute on Instagram. Earlier this year, Caitlyn said in her Diane Sawyer “20/20″ interview that Kardashian was having the hardest time adjusting to her transition out of all the kids. Kardashian, however, has also shown her support, celebrating Caitlyn’s Vanity Fair cover, and bringing her gifts of women’s shoes on the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians: About Bruce” special.