Caitlyn Jenner’s mother Esther thinks her new look is “beautiful,” but says she still plans to call her daughter by her given name, Bruce.

After Jenner’s Vanity Fair cover and photos were released on Monday, Esther told “Access Hollywood” that she was introduced to Jenner’s female identity last month. “I was there last week, well actually, I got home a week and a half ago. And I met Caitlyn. She is… so much more at ease,” said the matriarch.

Esther went on to say, “I still have to call him Bruce. His father and I named him that. It’s going to be a struggle for me to get used to the change, but happily so… I’m very happy for him — or her.”

Interestingly, Esther revealed Jenner resembles her granddaughter Samantha, who is Jenner’s niece. “There is a lot of Sam,” said Esther. As Gossip Cop has reported, Esther has previously done interviews saying she was “shocked” by Jenner’s transition, but vowed to support her no matter what.

Earlier Monday, as Gossip Cop noted, Drake Bell caused waves by tweeting, “Sorry… still calling you Bruce.” The former child star was slammed for the remark. Understandably, it’s a much different situation for Jenner’s actual family members, though she has indicated that she wants to publicly be known as Caitlyn with female pronoouns. What do you think of Esther’s comments?

