Caitlyn Jenner’s name may be changed from Bruce Jenner in the Olympic Hall of Fame. Patrick Sandusky, a spokesperson for the U.S. Olympic Committee said on Saturday they would be willing to swap the first names, if Jenner wants to.

“We admire Caitlyn Jenner’s courage and wish her all the best,” said Sandusky in a statement. “We would happily consider any athlete’s request to have his or her personal information updated in our records.”

Jenner won the gold medal in 1976 for the decathlon at the Montreal Olympics, and was inducted into the U.S. Hall of Fame in 1986. As Gossip Cop reported, Jenner is slated to receive the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPYs on July 15. Jenner said in a statement earlier this week that the support was “overwhelming.” She added, “Being honored with this award, which is named after one of my heroes, is truly special. For the first time this July, I will be able to stand as my true self in front of my peers.”

Maura Mandt, the executive producer of the ESPYs, also released a statement, noting, “Bruce has received many accolades over the years for being one of the greatest Olympians of our time but The ESPYS are honored to celebrate Bruce becoming Caitlyn.”