NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- "Cake Boss" star Buddy Valastro says he's long wanted to give fans of his popular TLC reality show an opportunity to taste the creations viewers watch him bake and decorate.

So Valastro gave his recipes to a company that supplies his Hoboken, N.J., bakery with goods like sugar and flour to help create a cake line for bakeries and grocery stores across America.

That line rolls out this summer, starting with the "Badda Bloom" — a two-layer cake with fudge filling covered in bright green frosting with pink and purple flowers. There will also be a more gender-neutral design called the "My Party Cake" with blue, purple and green balloons.

Valastro was to unveil the new cakes in New Orleans at a bakers' convention, meeting through Tuesday.