NEW YORK (AP) -- A teenager from California with a flair for singing funny songs and another from Florida who tackled two tough songs have both won top honors at the National High School Musical Theater Awards.

Elizabeth Romero, from Gullerton, Calif., was named best actress and Joshua Grosso, from Tampa, Fla., emerged as best actor Monday night at the fourth annual competition, nicknamed the Jimmy Awards after theater owner James Nederlander.

Both also received $10,000 scholarship awards, capping a months-long winnowing process that began with 50,000 students from 1,000 schools. Sixty finalists were invited to New York to compete for the title and make their Broadway debuts on the Minskoff Theatre stage.

