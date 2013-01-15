OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — A middle school teacher who was fired after students learned she had appeared in pornography has lost her appeal to return to the classroom.

Halas' lawyer Richard Schwab said Tuesday that 32-year-old Stacie Halas was ruled unfit for the classroom by a three-judge commission.

Judge Julie Cabos-Owen said in a 46-page decision issued Friday by the Commission on Professional Competence that Halas was continually deceitful about admitting she'd had a nine-month career in porn before she went to work at Haydock Intermediate School in Oxnard.

Schwab says Halas tried to be honest but was embarrassed by her previous experience in the adult industry.

He says they are reviewing the decision and may pursue the issue in another court.

Halas has been on administrative leave since the video surfaced in March.