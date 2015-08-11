Born to fly! It's been more than five months since Harrison Ford crashed while piloting a single-engine airplane, but he's back in the captain's seat and his wife is totally on board -- figuratively and literally.

"He loves it, so I love it, and I support him 100 percent," Calista Flockhart said of her husband's passion on Aug. 10.

The star of the upcoming "Supergirl" said she even recently joined him in the air.

Harrison suffered critical injuries when he crashed his plane onto a California golf course in March. It was determined that engine malfunction was the cause of the crash and many touted Harrison's flying ability for directing the plane to an open golf course, avoiding nearby homes.

Calista said it was a "really hard, scary time" for the family.

"I think it just makes you realize once again that life can turn on a dime," she said, "and we just have to appreciate every second we're here, because you never know."

At the time of the crash, Doctor Sanjay Khurana, a spine surgeon, was playing on the seventh hole of the Penmar Golf Course. The plane went down in front of him.

"[Harrison] was stunned a bit," he said. "He was moaning and in pain." The doctor later said Harrison was "slumped over in distress belted in."