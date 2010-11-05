By Kat Giantis

The rumor mill has been churning for weeks with chatter than Cameron Diaz and Alex Rodriguez have struck out after nearly eight months of under-the-radar togetherness.

The leggy actress, 38, who was last spied with the New York Yankees star in September, has been quite social in recent days, enjoying a night out in London with a mystery man and partying at a Los Angeles hot spot with Mr. Schuester himself, "Glee" actor Matthew Morrison.

So, what went wrong between Cam and A-Rod, who connected at a Miami Super Bowl party just a few months after he split from Kate Hudson?

Did the will-travel-for-nooky A-lister grow tired of the slugger's supposedly centaur-decorated bedroom? Was he fed up with her (we imagine) Justin Timberlake-filled iPod?

Life & Style, for its part, believes the romance fizzled because Alex's enjoyment levels were down. Way, way down.

"He just doesn't like her anymore," a source unkindly informs the tab. "That's honestly the reason they split."

RELATED: Home run hotties

Since their apparent uncoupling, Rodriguez, like Diaz, has been making the most of his single status, including whooping it up last week in Las Vegas.

"A-Rod got a table at [Sin City nightclub] Haze [on Oct. 28] and a huge group of Romanian models happened to be at the very next table," relays a spy. "A-Rod was chatting up a storm with the girls and spent the night hanging out with them."

Read more Hot Gossip