Cameron and A-Rod: What Went Wrong?
By Kat Giantis
The rumor mill has been churning for weeks with chatter than Cameron Diaz and Alex Rodriguez have struck out after nearly eight months of under-the-radar togetherness.
The leggy actress, 38, who was last spied with the New York Yankees star in September, has been quite social in recent days, enjoying a night out in London with a mystery man and partying at a Los Angeles hot spot with Mr. Schuester himself, "Glee" actor Matthew Morrison.
So, what went wrong between Cam and A-Rod, who connected at a Miami Super Bowl party just a few months after he split from Kate Hudson?
Did the will-travel-for-nooky A-lister grow tired of the slugger's supposedly centaur-decorated bedroom? Was he fed up with her (we imagine) Justin Timberlake-filled iPod?
Life & Style, for its part, believes the romance fizzled because Alex's enjoyment levels were down. Way, way down.
"He just doesn't like her anymore," a source unkindly informs the tab. "That's honestly the reason they split."
Since their apparent uncoupling, Rodriguez, like Diaz, has been making the most of his single status, including whooping it up last week in Las Vegas.
"A-Rod got a table at [Sin City nightclub] Haze [on Oct. 28] and a huge group of Romanian models happened to be at the very next table," relays a spy. "A-Rod was chatting up a storm with the girls and spent the night hanging out with them."
