Cameron Diaz has nothing but love for her pal Tom Cruise.

When the actress was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, she says it "was great" to see Cruise and wife Katie Holmes gathered with the hundreds of fans to cheer her on.

Check out what Cameron Diaz used to look like.

"I was really happy to see them," Diaz told Usmagazine.com at the NYC premiere of My Sister's Keeper Wednesday. "They were wonderful. It was fantastic. It was so lovely of them to come out and show support. My whole family was there and my friends were there. And I consider them that as well. So it was really wonderful to have them there."

See a photo of Cameron Diaz and other stars in bikinis.

Diaz, who starred with Cruise in 2001's Vanilla Sky, told Us that she will once again appear on screen with the star.

According to Variety, the pair have approved the script for Wichita, a flick about an undercover agent who meets a woman who's had nothing but bad luck with men.

See photos of stars on set.

The 36-year-old star told Us she can't wait to start working with Cruise on the movie, which is set for a 2010 release.

"Well, if I didnt like it, I wouldnt be doing it," she said. "I'm very, very excited about doing it. It's an action film, so I'm really excited to work him."