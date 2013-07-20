Looking good, ladies! Cameron Diaz, Kate Upton, and Leslie Mann showed off their hot bikini bodies while filming their movie, The Other Woman, in the Bahamas on Friday, July 19.

Diaz, 40, wearing a gray and white printed bandeau bikini top and bottoms, joined 41-year-old Mann, sporting a bright blue bikini in the water while Upton hung out nearby, rocking a red string bikini.

The three actresses have had a busy summer so far, filming the movie in New York City and The Hamptons.

The romantic comedy, which also stars Games of Thrones hunk, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Nicki Minaj and Lady Gaga, will be released April 25, 2014.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Cameron Diaz, Kate Upton and Leslie Mann Show Off Bikini Bodies in the Bahamas