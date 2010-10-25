New romance rumors are putting Cameron Diaz and "Glee" heartthrob Matthew Morrison in the couple's category.

A photograph of the two started speculation that they are an item. Taken by paparazzi agency Pacific Coast News and obtained by ET, the photo shows the actors together in his car.

However, the twosome was actually a threesome -- Matthew, Cameron and Joanna Garcia, a friend of hers. According to reports, Matthew joined the ladies at Hollywood hotspot Bardot on Saturday night, where the trio hung out for a bit before he drove them home. They are all said to be just friends.

