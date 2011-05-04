If you think a fairytale wedding is just par for the course in the life of a beautiful, successful actress, Cameron Diaz invites you to think again.

"I think we have to make our own rules," Diaz tells Maxim (via People). "I don't think we should live our lives in relationships based off old traditions that don't suit our world any longer."

The 38-year-old actress -- who landed at an enviable No. 4 in the magazine's new Hot 100 issue -- approaches marriage with the same kind of down-to-earth realism that makes her as funny as she is gorgeous. And just because she's been happily dating Yankees slugger, Alex Rodriguez, for a year and a half doesn't mean she expects them to stay together forever.

Noting that romance often fades even after a couple ties the knot, she recently told British Elle, "We break up. We move on."

Pre-A-Rod, Diaz did just that with a string of famous men, including Justin Timberlake, Matt Dillon and Jared Leto.

"I think the big misconception in our society is that we're supposed to meet the one when we're 18 and we're supposed to get married to them and love them for the rest of our lives," she once said. "Bulls---."

But the weddingless honeymoon period is hardly over for Cameron and A-Rod.

She tells Maxim that their relationship is "really awesome" with the baseball star because "guys need women who challenge them and don't let them get away with their s---. Women, conversely, need to not be crazy bitches who blow up when their guys tell them something that scares them."

She addss that a little self-assuredness goes a long way: "Women who know who they are and are confident are the sexiest."