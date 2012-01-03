Cameron Diaz is going for a brand new look in 2012!

Three days before ringing in the new year, the 39-year-old Bad Teacher star unveiled her sexy, toned bikini body in Hawaii. Though her frame was once quite muscular, Diaz -- wearing a gray and yellow two-piece -- looked much more feminine than she did in August.

The single actress -- who's been hooking up on-and-off with Sean "Diddy" Combs since 2008 -- believes her body has only gotten better with age.

"The more I work on my body at this age, the better it gets," she told Harper's Bazaar in 2010. "I feel so much more attractive now. A thousand percent. I'm appreciating my skin and my wrinkles and all those things."

Diaz, who swam with dolphins during her Hawaiian getaway, also debuted a new bleach blonde bob.

