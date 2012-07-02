First comes marriage, then comes a modeling contract!

Newlywed Camila Alves is heading back to her modeling days in her new role as Macy's brand ambassador for their private label, I.N.C. International Concepts, in a deal announced in Women's Wear Daily on Monday. "The Brazilian beauty, who hosted the third season of Bravo's Sheer Genius in 2010, will appear in the brand's TV and print ad campaigns come September.

PHOTOS: Get these star looks for a bargain price

"Camila has a beautiful, multiethnic appearance that will appeal to a diverse customer base. She's on the red carpet, but she's also a mother," Nancy Slavin, senior vice president of merchandising at Macy's Merchandising Group, told WWD. "It's an incredible package that will deliver star power to our star brand at Macy's."

PHOTOS: Hollywood's hottest married couples

On June 9, Alves, 30, and Matthew McConaughey, 42, tied the knot in front of friends and family in a ceremony that took place at their Austin, Texas home. They share two kids, son Levi, 3, and daughter Vida, 2.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Camila Alves Lands Macy's Brand Ambassador Role