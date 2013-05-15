After having three kids together, how do Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves keep their marriage hot? They make time for each other! Us Weekly chatted with McConaughey's gorgeous wife at the Macy's Got Your 6 event in NYC on Tuesday, May 14, and she shared their secret to a happy marriage.

"The main thing to always remember -- and I think it's important -- you and your partner came first before the kids," Alves told Us. "So even if it's taking a night here or a day there or a weekend, it's just very important to do."

The 31-year-old model/fashion designer also finds a way to balance work and family time. She and McConaughey, 43, are parents to son Levi, 4, daughter Vida, 3, and son Livingston, 4 months.

"I'm here for Macy's today -- shooting for the INC campaign -- and I got to bring both of them, Livingston and Vida, with me. So it's the first girls trip that we're doing and we have the baby. She's been on set with me every day and really been a part of the whole process," the mom shared. "She gives her opinions. She's helping me pick out the shoes. She's very cute."

Alves also said that baby Livingston is doing "great." "He's a big baby and a happy baby," she shared. "Thank God!"

And her husband is growing too! After losing nearly 40 pounds in November for his role in The Dallas Buyer's Club, McConaughey has been slowly putting back on the weight. "I'm very happy about that!" Alves told Us with a laugh. "It's for his job and it's a beautiful thing –- the work is unbelievable. It's amazing work what he did, so I'm very proud of him. But a little meat on the bones is good!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Camila Alves, Matthew McConaughey Baby Son Livingston Is "Big" and "Happy"