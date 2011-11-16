From Kirsten Dunst's tomato-print number to Jennifer Love Hewitt's sexy emerald ensemble, bustier-style dresses are a hot look in Hollywood right now.

The latest star to rock the sexy style is Camilla Belle, who chose to wear a flashy Monique Lhuillier dress to the Chopard reopening in Costa Mesa, Calif. Tuesday.

PHOTOS: More celebs in hot pink dresses

Belle, 25, teamed her sparkling hot fuchsia number with simple black pumps and dazzling jewelry by Chopard.

PHOTOS: Stars reveal their celebrity style crushes

While we love both brightly colored clothing and pieces adorned with sequins, we're on the fence of whether this design married the two trends seamlessly. Not to mention, a plain bustier dress is flashy and sexy on its own.

PHOTOS: Stars in flashy frocks

Tell Us: What do you think of Belle's dress -- too much or just right?

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly