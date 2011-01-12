She said what?!

During an interview on Howard Stern's Sirius XM radio show Wednesday, Camille Grammer subtly implied that her soon-to-be ex-husband, Kelsey Grammer, is a secret cross-dresser.

"He likes being with women, but there's something between us that didn't click," the controversial "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star, 42, told Howard Stern.

Shock jock Stern noted that Camille once quipped that drag-queen musical "La Cage Aux Folles" (in which the TV vet currently stars on Broadway) was the "right play" for the actor, 55, to do.

"What's the reason, he likes to dress as a woman?" co-host Robin Quivers asked.

Giggling, Camille replied, "I'm not saying it ... I'm not saying it."

Stern joked about Kelsey trying on her panties. Camille, still laughing, retorted: "He has a little waist. I don't know what to say!"

Stern and Quivers begged for more details -- such as when the star debuted his supposed cross-dressing habit. "That was a gift to me. That was a super, special surprise," the Bravo star said vaguely.

Did Kelsey do it one time only, perhaps? "I'm not discussing this now ... I'm gonna be smacked with a lawsuit! You've got to ask his new [fiancee]," she murmured of Kayte Walsh, his 29-year-old bride-to-be.

"He's a man, very much a man," Camille added. "He's all man!"

In response to the chat, Kelsey's rep told TMZ: "While it is not clear why Camille Grammer continues making public statements about her marriage to Kelsey, it is crystal clear that Kelsey will continue not responding, regardless of content."

