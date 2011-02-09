"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" taught viewers a lot about the recently divorced Camille Grammer: first, that they didn't like her and then, later, that maybe she wasn't quite so bad.

In a new interview with "Extra," Grammar proved that she has a sense of humor too. Asked what wedding gift she might get Kelsey, from whom she divorces on Thursday, Camille joked, "Sharp steak knives … and a crock pot."

Camille continued that she hoped to have an amicable relationship with her former husband. "We've been friends for 14 years. He's moved on, I've moved on. It's time to heal and be friends for our children," she said.

"Extra" also reported that Camille plans to remain in Los Angeles and not join the cast of "Real Housewives of New York," as it had been rumored.