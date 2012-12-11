In Kelsey Grammer's household, ex-wife Camille's name is a bad word.

On Tuesday's episode of Anderson Live, Camille Grammer opened up about the struggles she faces trying to co-parent her two children, Mason, 11, and Jude, 8, with the Boss actor.

"It's very difficult to co-parent with someone who won't speak to you, text you or e-mail you," The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 44, explained.

Kelsey, 57, remarried in February 2011 to British flight attendant Kayte Walsh, who is 25 years his junior. The couple (who got together while Kelsey was still married to Camille) welcomed their first child together, daughter Faith, in July.

When Kelsey's children with Camille stay at his house, Camille claims they are not permitted to say her name.

"The kids at this point, which it's kind of sad I found this out, that they are not allowed to same my name in the house," Camille said. "So these poor kids, my daughter and my son, can't say my name in their father's house. I think they can say 'mom' or 'the other household,' but they can't say my name."

And Camille also revealed that she and Kelsey are still trying to reach a final settlement in their divorce.

"Release me! Set me free!" she exclaimed. "You're married. You have a child!"

