Camille Grammer isn't going down without a fight.

Less than a month after her ex Kelsey, 56, filed for primary custody of their two kids, Mason, 9, and Jude, 6, the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star filed her own petition with the same request.

The papers allege Kelsey's filings were "done in order to create a false impression to the media and to wrongfully disparage" her" and that her ex-husband acted "in bad faith."

The reality star adds that she and Kelsey cannot agree to a summer custody agreement. Jude has repeated kindergarten twice and is now working with tutors so that he can enter first grade this fall; to do so, Camille feels he will have to complete a math program for the duration of the summer in L.A.

Mason also wants to attend a month-long camp in L.A. this July; Kelsey -- who is based in New Yrok -- feels that both he and Camille should get one month each with their kids.

