LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A health advocacy group wants to take its fight to mandate condoms in pornography to Los Angeles voters.

The AIDS Healthcare Foundation is pledging to get more than 40,000 signatures to implement a citywide ballot measure, asking voters whether condoms should be required as a condition of getting a permit to film in the city.

The advocacy group has tried lawsuits, legislation and complaints to regulators to get government to require condoms in porn productions — all without success.

The group says animals working in film and television production today enjoy more safety and health precautions than adult film performers do.

A call to the adult film industry's trade association, the Free Speech Coalition, was not immediately returned Tuesday.

