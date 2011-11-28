EVANS CITY, Pa. (AP) -- Horror movie fans are trying to save a southwestern Pennsylvania cemetery chapel featured in several scenes of the cult classic "Night of the Living Dead."

A sound engineer who worked on the 1968 George Romero film is trying to raise $50,000 to repair the chapel at Evans City Cemetery.

The cemetery association had planned to tear down boarded-up building but delayed those plans to see if Gary Streiner can come up with the money.

Cemetery association President Ron Volz tells the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette the building will have to come down if the fundraising effort falls short. Streiner has raised about $7,000 so far.

Streiner says he hopes the chapel could be used as a movie museum or rented out for events, like zombie-themed weddings.

http://www.fixthechapel.com