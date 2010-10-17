British supermodel Naomi Campbell has converted to Kabbalah to help calm her infamous temper.

The catwalk beauty's outbursts have landed her in trouble several times in recent years: She carried out a 200-hour community service sentence in 2008 after assaulting two police officers at London's Heathrow Airport, and underwent anger management classes following a 1998 attack on her former assistant.

Campbell was also accused of slapping her chauffeur earlier this year, although the driver later withdrew his complaint and refused to press charges.

The model insists she has calmed down a lot recently and credits the mystical Jewish faith with helping her turn her life around.

Campbell admits she has been interested in the religion since 2000, but has only recently started actively practicing the faith.

She tells Interview magazine, "What you can change is yourself and the type of energy you put into yourself. That you can change. I study Kabbalah because it takes me to a positive, calm place. That's what I use it for, and it helps me a lot. I've been in and out of Kabbalah since around 2000. It's just something I have taken more seriously (recently).

"I've been practicing. I don't know if I've been pronouncing everything right, but I've been practicing."

