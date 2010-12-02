Actress Neve Campbell has assured fans she is doing great following the news of her marriage breakdown over the summer.

The "Scream" star filed for divorce from British actor John Light in June, citing irreconcilable differences for the split after three years together as man and wife.

She managed to keep the breakup a secret until this week, when TMZ.com unearthed the divorce papers, but Campbell insists she's dealing well with her newfound singlehood.

She tells UsMagazine.com, "I'm always doing great."

Campbell, 37, is turning to her loved ones for support as the seasonal holiday approaches.

She says, "Spending time with my family and friends, I'm really looking forward to that this year."

The actress's divorce has yet to be finalized, and a Los Angeles court hearing is scheduled for later this month.

Campbell was previously wed to Canadian actor Jeff Colt; they divorced in 1998 after three years of marriage.

