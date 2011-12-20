LONDON (AP) -- Dominic West jumped up and down when he heard he was nominated for a Golden Globe.

The British actor is on the shortlist for BBC America's period newsroom drama "The Hour."

West noted that "in my 37 years in show business I've yet to win an award."

West talked Tuesday to The Associated Press on the south London set of the TV show's second season, saying the program's three nominations gave the cast and crew a nice boost.

He's hoping his old co-star from HBO's "The Wire" series, Idris Elba, will be at the Jan. 15 Golden Globes ceremony at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles to share the fun.