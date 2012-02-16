It's hard to believe that someone so poised as Dakota Fanning was born the same year as over-the-top teen bride Courtney Stodden. And yet, the I Am Sam actress was born on February 23, 1994 -- just 186 days before Stodden entered the world.

PHOTOS: CAN YOU BELIEVE THESE STARS ARE THE SAME AGE?

Fanning and Stodden aren't the only stars whose similar age might surprise fans: Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kim Richards was born on September 19, 1964, just 55 days after ageless Academy Award winner Sandra Bullock. And although Megan Fox and Lindsay Lohan costarred in the 2004 movie Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, Fox -- born in 1986 -- looks much less weathered.

To see more unbelievable celebrity pairings who share the same birth year, check out Us Weekly's gallery now.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly