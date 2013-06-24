Candice Accola isn't the only Vampire Diaries star with a wedding in the works! Less than a month after the 26-year-old actress got engaged to The Fray's Joseph King, Accola and her CW costar Kat Graham opened up about their dual engagements during Midori's Happy Hour Style Event at The London in West Hollywood on Thursday, June 20.

"The engagement was a complete surprise," Accola told Us Weekly of King's proposal, which took place during a romantic trip in Italy. "It was perfect and special and just for us."

Accola added that she hasn't made much progress when it comes to wedding planning. "We just got engaged. It's been like three weeks!" she laughed. "Everyone is always like, 'So, do you have a venue yet?' I'm like, 'I have no idea!'"

Luckily, the new Midori spokeswoman has Graham as a sounding board; the actress and "Put Your Graffiti on Me" singer, 23, finally confirmed reports that she is engaged to actor and model Cottrell Guidry. "We can at least geek out with each other and it's not too overwhelming for everyone else," Accola said of her costar. "It becomes a whole thing."

Accola predicted she's more likely to become a bridezilla than Graham. "I just got engaged and she's so relaxed. I would probably be crazier than she would," she told Us. "She's so relaxed and I am, too, but I get stressed out about planning a dinner party."

Graham agreed that they're "both really laid-back" and "low-key." She then added, "It's very exciting to plan our weddings together. I don't know, maybe we'll have babies together, too!"

Neither star would reveal when their nuptials will take place. "We know when each other's weddings are. I don't want to give too much away," Graham teased. "They're not too far apart, but not too close together."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Candice Accola and Kat Graham Open Up About Dual Engagements