Candice Accola got engaged in Florence, Italy, the "Vampire Diaries" actress announced via Instagram on Wednesday. The 26-year-old star shared two pictures of her diamond engagement ring. "Cheers from the future Mr. & Mrs. Joseph Aaron King!" she wrote in one caption.

The actress' costar and BFF Nina Dobrev congratulated the bride-to-be via Twitter, writing, "Dying right now! So excited/thrilled/happy/hyperventilating over your engagement! Match made in heaven!"

Dobrev, who recently split with costar Ian Somerhalder, wasted no time grilling Accola for wedding details. "What colors are we thinking for the bridesmaids dresses?" she asked. "Because yellow isn't a good color on me."

Accola, who plays vampire Caroline Forbes on the supernatural drama, was previously linked to her costar Zach Roerig. The show returns for a fifth season this fall on The CW.

