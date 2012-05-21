Nobody does glamour quite like Diane Kruger.

At a jury photo call during the Cannes Film Festival May 16, the actress, 35, wore a sexy but sophisticated Versus dress. The laced mini featured a pleated skirt, and Kruger completed her look with Jimmy Choo 'Katima' sandals.

Later that evening, Kruger looked like a modern day Grace Kelly at the Moonrise Kingdom premiere, wearing a silk aqua Giambattista Valli Couture design. She paired the one-shoulder gown with silver jewelry and a Judith Leiber streamline frosted Lucite clutch.

Kruger continued her excellent red carpet run two days later at the Haiti Carnival benefit for the J/P HRO, Artists For Peace and Justice & Happy Hearts Fund event hosted by Armani. The Inglourious Basterds actress chose Jason Wu's asymmetrical draped chiffon gown with an embroidered Chantilly lace tromp l'oeil slip underlay and an embellished collar. She paired the look with simple black sandals, diamond earrings and a black diamante Judith Leiber embellished clutch.

On May 20, Joshua Jackson's longtime love looked like a golden goddess in a strapless, custom Vivienne Westwood gown featuring rose gold sequins and draping. At the Amour premiere, Kruger added a Jimmy Choo clutch and diamond drop earrings.

