PARIS (AP) — The lineup for the Cannes Film Festival includes 19 films and lots of world cinema, including from some of the globe's most difficult locales for artists.

Cannes artistic director Thierry Fremaux said Thursday that the high-profile festival protects talent in countries where freedom of expression is threatened.

Among the films in competition for the festival's top prize, the Palme d'Or, are Chadian work "Grigris" and Chinese film "A Touch of Sin." A Mexican narco-film, "Heli," shows the constants of family and love in crisis.

The festival will also have works from old favorites including Ethan and Joel Coen's "Inside Llewyn Davis" and Steven Soderbergh's "Behind the Candelabra."

Steven Spielberg will head the jury, and Baz Luhrmann's "The Great Gatsby" will open the event that runs May 15-26.