Capsule reviews of films opening this week:

"Bellflower" — With its mixture of romantic road trips and homemade flamethrowers, a meet-cute over a cricket-eating contest and a brutally bloody climax, this is the real crazy, stupid love. It's mesmerizing the way Evan Glodell's film changes. You know something horrible is going to happen because flashes of it flicker before us at the film's start; they don't make sense but they establish an inescapable tension. Still, "Bellflower" lulls you in with the natural rhythms of its sweetly idyllic, hipster love affair, only to morph into something disturbingly dark and violent. It happens so subtly, you won't believe it occurred before your very eyes. "Subtle" isn't a word you would apply often here, but its brazenness is part of its allure. Glodell directed, wrote, co-produced, co-edited and stars in this ultra-low budget film — his feature debut — which essentially suggests that getting your heart broken is tantamount to the apocalypse. It's one of the most wildly creative movies to come along in a while. Jessie Wiseman, Tyler Dawson and Rebekah Brandes co-star. R for disturbing violence, some strong sexuality, nudity, pervasive language and some drug use. 105 minutes. Three and a half stars out of four.

— Christy Lemire, AP Movie Critic

"The Change-Up" — When you've got Ryan Reynolds and Jason Bateman — two masters of deadpan improvisational comedy — bouncing off each other, you should theoretically just be able to let the cameras roll and follow them wherever they take you. With a screenplay from Jon Lucas and Scott Moore, who wrote the original "The Hangover" you should already be in pretty good shape. But the too long film from director David Dobkin ("Wedding Crashers") is all over the place in tone, veering awkwardly from some daring comic moments to feel-good sappiness and back again in hopes of redeeming some semblance of edginess. Learning lessons is what body-swapping movies are all about. Here, Bateman plays Dave Lockwood, a successful Atlanta lawyer who is married with three kids. His childhood best friend, Reynolds' defiantly single Mitch Planko, spends his days doing bong hits in his man cave and his nights bedding as many random women as possible. Each insists the other guy has the better life. After too many drinks one night, they wake up the next morning and poof! They've switched bodies, which leads to some predictable but amusingly executed fish-out-of-water scenarios. R for pervasive strong, crude sexual content and language, some graphic nudity and drug use. 112 minutes. Two stars out of four.

— Christy Lemire, AP Movie Critic

"The Future" — There are, to be sure, precocious leanings in writer-director-acto r Miranda July's second feature. Exhibit A: a narrating cat. Exhibit B: a talking moon. But the film resonates primarily for its journey away from simple, irritating quirk and toward originality of a more substantial kind. It ultimately wins you over with its persistent curiosity, matching glances at commonplace details with the tug of metaphysical confusion. The earnest, thirty-something couple Sophie (July) and Jason (Hamish Linklater) interrupt their laptop-tethered lives when an upcoming cat adoption sparks an early midlife crisis. By their anxious calculations, their lives will soon begin deteriorating, and they resolve to live the next month as if it were their last. They quit their jobs and cut the Internet. In the ensuing trial, neither finds happiness, but pain proves preferable to stasis. July gives the film magical flourishes (a T-shirt travels on its own, Jason tries to stop time). There's a childlike sense of wonder, but it's the adultness of "The Future" that makes it rise above mere quirkiness. Hardship, fear, anxiety and death set in, and narcissism burns away. R for some sexual content. 91 minutes. Two and a half stars out of four.

— Jake Coyle, AP Entertainment Writer

"Rise of the Planet of the Apes" — Silly humans. We're so arrogant. We see a cute, cuddly baby chimp, assign all kinds of familiar charact eristics to it and raise it with the loving playfulness we'd give our own children, only to find that the creature's unpredictable and ferocious animal nature wins out in the end. If the documentary "Project Nim" didn't serve as enough of a warning for us earlier this summer, now we have this blockbuster, which is sort of a prequel and sort of a sequel and sort of a reboot. Mainly, it's a spectacle. Sure, it might be trying to teach us a lesson about hubris. But mostly it's about angry, `roided-up chimps taking over and wreaking havoc. This is not a complaint, mind you. This seventh film in the "Planet of the Apes" series rises to such ridiculous heights, it's impossible not to laugh out loud — in a good way, in appreciation. There's big, event-movie fun to be had here, amped up by some impressive special effects and typically immersive performance-capture work by Andy Serkis (Gollum from the "Lord of the Rings" films). But the idea that director Rupert Wyatt and writers Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver truly had anything serious in mind seems rather disingenuous. James Franco stars as the scientist whose drug tests to find a cure for Alzheimer's lead to the birth of the super-smart Caesar. Freida Pinto and John Lithgow co-star. PG-13 for intense and frightening sequences of action and violence. Running time: 105 minutes. Two and a half stars out of four.

— Christy Lemire, AP Movie Critic

"The Whistleblower" — This postwar Bosnia drama earns high marks for its humanitarian intentions and for Rachel Weisz's steely performance as an American cop-turned-peacekeep er who exposes a sex-trafficking ring. Yet the feature-film debut from director Larysa Kondracki is an oppressive sermon whose players are almost all wicked beyond contempt and whose hero is so saintly that an endorsement for canonization would not be out of place in the end credits. Grim as the subject matter is, Kondracki crafts a taut, technically skillful thriller, making the black-and-white storytelling all the more disappointing. Yes, men who participate in the smuggling and imprisonment of young women as sex slaves are scum. But the movie lacks the sort of subtlety needed to make the drama credible and, frankly, watchable. Viewers don't need to sympathize in the slightest with the bad guys, but the villains do have to be something more than the snarling, sneering animals presented here. Likewise, there's little nuance written into real-life whistle-blower Kathy Bolkovac, though Academy Award-winner Weisz manages to infuse her with depth and temperament even as the script superficially casts her as some sort of superhuman do-gooder. R for disturbing violent content including a brutal sexual assault, graphic nudity and language. 112 minutes. Two stars out of four.

— David Germain, AP Movie Writer