LOS ANGELES (AP) -- "Captain America: The First Avenger" has done his duty at the box office, debuting with a $65.1 million weekend to take over the No. 1 spot from the "Harry Potter" finale.

"Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2" slipped to second-place with $47.4 million, raising its domestic total to $273.5 million after just 10 days.

The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian theaters Friday through Sunday, followed by distribution studio, gross, number of theater locations, average receipts per location, total gross and number of weeks in release, as compiled Monday by Hollywood.com are:

1. "Captain America: The First Avenger," Paramount, $65,058,524, 3,715 locations, $17,512 average, $65,058,524, one week.

2. "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2," Warner Bros., $47,422,212, 4,375 locations, $10,839 average, $273,539,281, two weeks.

3. "Friends With Benefits," Sony Screen Gems, $18,622,150, 2,926 locations, $6,364 average, $18,622,150, one week.

4. "Transformers: Dark of the Moon," Paramount, $12,051,735, 3,375 locations, $3,571 average, $325,841,185, four weeks.

5. "Horrible Bosses," Warner Bros., $11,884,319, 3,104 locations, $3,829 average, $82,566,703, three weeks.

6. "Zookeeper," Sony, $8,702,055, 3,215 locations, $2,707 average, $59,206,255, three weeks.

7. "Cars 2," Disney, $5,655,857, 2,668 locations, $2,120 average, $176,375,295, five weeks.

8. "Winnie the Pooh," Disney, $5,162,046, 2,405 locations, $2,146 average, $17,594,297, two weeks.

9. "Bad Teacher," Sony, $2,610,925, 2,034 locations, $1,284 average, $94,365,688, five weeks.

10. "Midnight in Paris," Sony Pictures Classics, $1,804,662, 621 locations, $2,906 average, $44,783,206, 10 weeks.

11. "Bridesmaids," Universal, $1,325,985, 680 locations, $1,950 average, $163,832,870, 11 weeks.

12. "Larry Crowne," Universal, $1,019,475, 1,035 locations, $985 average, $34,327,405, four weeks.

13. "Mr. Popper's Penguins," Fox, $935,068, 591 locations, $1,582 average, $63,500,820, six weeks.

14. "Super 8," Paramount, $760,042, 658 locations, $1,155 average, $124,235,102, seven weeks.

15. "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara," Eros International, $670,258, 100 locations, $6,703 average, $2,003,930, two weeks.

16. "The Tree of Life," Fox Searchlight, $555,573, 230 locations, $2,416 average, $11,038,150, nine weeks.

17. "Monte Carlo," Fox, $475,973, 360 locations, $1,322 average, $21,772,588, four weeks.

18. "Beginners," Focus, $425,205, 157 locations, $2,708 average, $4,607,418, eight weeks.

19. "Green Lantern," Warner Bros., $381,612, 421 locations, $906 average, $113,920,209, six weeks.

20. "X-Men: First Class," Fox, $348,046, 295 locations, $1,180 average, $144,210,364, eight weeks.

