SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Captain Hook will make a splash on "Once Upon a Time."

A video at the conclusion of the ABC fairytale drama's Saturday morning Comic-Con presentation teased that Peter Pan's adversary is coming to the Storybrooke. The video featured a shadowy character breaking into Mr. Gold's Pawnshop, smashing a display case and affixing a hook to his hand.

It was also teased that characters from "Mulan," "The Lovebug," "Sleeping Beauty" and "Jack and the Beanstalk" would be included in the second season.

"Once Upon a Time" stars Jennifer Morrison, Josh Dallas, Ginnifer Goodwin, Lana Parrilla, Meghan Ory and Emilie de Ravin were joined by show creators Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz on the panel.

Kitsis and Horowitz promised fans the identity of Henry's father would be revealed in the new season.