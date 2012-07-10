SAN DIEGO (AP) -- A Comic-Con fan was fatally injured Tuesday when she was hit by a car on her way to wait in line for a "Twilight" panel at the San Diego Convention Center.

The 53-year-old woman ran into the middle of Harbor Drive and tried to stop in her tracks but it was too late," said San Diego Police Lt. Andra Brown. The 67-year-old driver who hit her cooperated with investigators and will not be cited, Brown said.

More than 100,000 pop-culture aficionados are expected to flood the San Diego Convention Center from Thursday to Sunday. Many fans have already arrived.

Fans told U-T San Diego the woman had been in line since Sunday for a Thursday panel on "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2," the last film in the hugely popular "Twilight" series, set for release Nov. 16.

Lionsgate and Summit Entertainment, the film's distributors, released the following statement late Tuesday: "Lionsgate, Summit and the entire `Twilight' community are saddened by the death of a Comic-Con fan today due to a traffic accident during the hours leading up to this year's convention in San Diego. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the victim's family and friends. She will be respectfully remembered this Thursday in Hall H."