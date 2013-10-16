Cara Delevingne takes over Times Square for DKNY fashion shoot

cara delevingne times square dkny funny

Wonderwall Editors

New York's Times Square was overrun with models this week, as British models Cara Delevingne, Jourdan Dunn and Eliza Cummings danced on taxi cabs, photographed their own photographer, Mikael Jansson, and generally mixed the art of modeling with the art of being silly as they shot a new ad campaign for DKNY. At one point, rapper Asap Rocky even joined in the fun, chilling out atop a cab in honor of the DKNY Spring 2014 collection.

But amidst the style-minded shenanigans, it was 21-year-old Cara who we have to admit stole the show. Click on to see tons of pics of the fast food-eating, funny face making, head gear wearing and general ridiculousness that Cara embraced between high fashion shots ...