CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) -- A jury has sided with a caretaker in a case involving the estate of an actor who played one of the Munchkins in "Wizard of Oz."

Relatives of Mickey Carroll claimed in a St. Louis County lawsuit that caretaker Linda Dodge bilked the actor of nearly $500,000. But the St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/1n59kwt ) reports that after a weeklong trial, jurors on Friday needed less than two hours to decide in favor of Dodge.

Carroll, a hypopituitary dwarf, had Alzheimer's disease when he died in 2009 at age 89. He lived in Bel-Nor, Missouri.

Carroll's nieces and nephews filed suit in 2011, claiming Carroll's assets that once amounted to $500,000 had been drained. Lawyers for Dodge said she was there for Carroll when his family was not.