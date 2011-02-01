Mariah Carey will follow pop peer Jennifer Lopez's lead when she gives birth for the first time later this year, since she's expecting a boy and a girl.

Lopez gave birth to her babies Max and Emme two years ago and now Carey has told Life & Style she is expecting mixed-sex twins.

The pop superstar tells the publication, "Even before we announced it was twins, I was trying to keep everything gender-neutral because I didn't want to impose an identity on them too soon."

"There were fan contests on Twitter about what gender they are and rumors about them being two boys or two girls -- but nobody guessed this!"

Carey's husband, Nick Cannon, revealed the couple were expecting twins in December.

The babies are due in April.

