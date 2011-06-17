Mariah Carey is set to launch an innovative new collection of perfumes all named after her hit tracks.

The pop superstar has a fragrance line with cosmetics giant Elizabeth Arden and has launched a number of scents since her 2007 debut M.

She is now set to release the latest addition to her collection, Lollipop Splash the Remix - a trio of perfumes inspired by her songs.

The fragrances are called "Inseparable," named after a track from her "Memoirs Of An Imperfect Angel" album, "Never Forget You," in honor of her 1994 hit, and "Vision of Love", taken from her 1990 debut single.

The line hits stores in July.