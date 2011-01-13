NEW YORK (AP) -- Carey Mulligan is returning to the New York stage this spring — and she'll be losing her mind.

The elfin star of "An Education" is set to star in an adaptation of Ingmar Bergman's 1961 film, "Through a Glass Darkly." The adaptation is set to premiere off-Broadway starting May 13.

The 25-year-old actress will play an intense young woman harrowed by psychiatric illness who spirals out of control while on holiday with her husband, father and brother.

Jokes the Oscar-nominated star: "Everyone wants to play someone with a problem."

The play will be at the Atlantic Theater Company. The rest of the cast will be announced later.

It's a return to the New York stage for Mulligan, who made her Broadway debut in 2008 in "The Seagull" opposite Peter Sarsgaard (SARZ'-gard) and Kristin Scott Thomas.