Something borrowed, something pink?

When Carey Mulligan walked down the aisle to wed Marcus Mumford on Saturday, the bride wasn't wearing traditional footwear under her wedding dress.

Instead, the Oscar-nominated actress paired her custom-made cream Prada gown with pink Wellington rain boots (it was drizzling during the ceremony), as she said "I do" at Stream Farm at Bridgwater, Somerset in England, a source tells Us Weekly.

The bridesmaids also wore Prada dresses in different shades of blue, the source says.

Mulligan and Mumford swapped vows in front of approximately 150 guests, including family and celeb pals Sienna Miller, Colin Firth and Jake Gyllenhaal.

After just five months together, the Mumford & Sons singer, 24, popped the question to the British star, 26, in August 2011.

"They're a great couple," a pal told Us of the duo who were childhood pen pals in London. "Very sweet."

Things first got serious when Mulligan and Gyllenhaal caught a secret Mumford & Sons show in Nashville, Tenn. February 2011 at the home of band members from The Apache Relay.

"At the end of the night there were just the musicians, Jake, Carey, and the Mumford boys," an insider told Us at the time. "We had some pizza, and just played music. Jake picked up a guitar and Carey joined in on 'Amazing Grace.' Marcus and Carey seemed really friendly."A few days later, Mulligan and Mumford caught a secret Arcade Fire show in NYC before hitting up a private members only club, a second insider told Us.The Drive actress split with longtime beau Shia LaBeouf back in October 2010; Mumford broke up with singer Laura Marling in late 2010.

