Get a piece of Carey for charity!

Carey Mulligan's futuristic Met Ball dress was certainly one of the most statement-making looks at the Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversation gala in NYC Monday, and now it's up for grabs.

The star's custom-made Prada halter dress adorned with silver and gold scales was listed on eBay this week by Oxfam America, a charity that supports efforts to fight against poverty and hunger.

Listed through May 19, the dress already has seven bids as of Thursday, with a current bid of $1,025. 100 percent of the proceeds will go toward Oxfam America.

Not included in the auction: the star's best accessory of the evening, her new husband Marcus Mumford. The Drive actress and the Mumford and Sons rocker tied the knot last month in a private wedding ceremony in Somerset, England.

Mulligan, 26, donned a custom-made cream Prada gown as her wedding dress and her bridesmaids were dressed in Prada frocks as well.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Carey Mulligan's Custom-Made Prada Met Gala Dress for Sale on eBay