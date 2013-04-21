REGINA, Saskatchewan (AP) — Call her a winner, definitely. Carly Rae Jepsen has won the top Junos at the 42nd annual Canadian music awards ceremony, including Album of the Year, Pop Album of the Year and Single of the Year for her smash hit "Call Me Maybe."

Jepsen seemed stunned during Sunday's awards show that her gold-selling album "Kiss" beat out teen-pop sensation Justin Bieber and Celine Dion. However, Bieber did take home his fourth career Juno for Fan Choice Award.

Leonard Cohen won his second Juno of the year — the fifth of his career — for Songwriter of the Year for his album "Old Ideas."

Vancouver pop outfit Marianas Trench won Group of the Year for their record "Ever After." Classic rockers Monster Truck won Breakthrough Group of the Year.