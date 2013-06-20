Justin Bieber can do no wrong in the eyes of Carly Rae Jepsen. In a new interview with Billboard, the 27-year-old singer defends her mentor against recent criticism over his recent behavior.

"I actually am so out of the loop on any of that, to be honest. People are constantly, like, 'Is Justin OK?' I've not really noticed any of that," Jepsen says of her fellow Canadian singer. "I feel like Justin's a guy who's working hard every day, and I think the media can sometimes be a little brutal with stuff and over-exaggerate things."

"But I stand by him. I support him," Jepsen tells Billboard of Bieber, who helped launch her career by promoting her debut single, "Call Me Maybe." "I think he's a good guy, and he's doing the best he can."

In the March 2013 issue of Seventeen magazine, Jepsen said she looks up to Bieber, 19, for advice on her career and handling fame.

"Justin leads by example. I love that he works hard and has fun," she explained. "I was in Paris promoting my new album, Kiss, for three days with no time off. So I went out at four in the morning to go explore the entire city. I try to make moments happen that feel very special and memorable because that's exactly how Justin does it."

During the Billboard Music Awards in May, Bieber was booed while accepting the Milestone Award. The "Boyfriend" singer defended himself to the crowd, arguing that he's "doing a pretty good job" for only being 19.

"Basically from my heart I really just want to say it really should be about the music," he said. "It should be about the craft that I'm making. This is not a gimmick, and I'm an artist, and I should be taken seriously."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Carly Rae Jepsen Defends Justin Bieber: "He's Doing the Best He Can"