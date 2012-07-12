NEW YORK (AP) -- For those predicting that Carly Rae Jepsen might be headed to one-hit wonder-dom, take note — she's already got another song climbing the charts, "Good Time," with Owl City.

Still, it's her ubiquitous "Call Me Maybe" that has shot her to stardom and taken the world by storm. The song has been No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart for the last five weeks, and parodies of the song from the likes of Justin Bieber and boy band Big Time Rush to James Franco and even Cookie Monster have popped up online and on late night talk shows.

While some might be growing weary of the song, Jepsen's not one of them.

"I'm waiting for that to happen, but at this point it's still such a crazy adventure that I'm on because of this song that I do feel like there's a new element to it every day," she said in a recent interview with The Associated Press.

AP: Do you feel a lot of pressure to match the success of "Call Me Maybe" with your future songs?

Jepsen: I just feel a pressure to put out music that I feel really proud of and that feels like me, and there's definitely a limited amount of time to get that done well and get that done right. But I think it's close. It's been sort of a fun project to be writing on the plane and in the hotel room at night.

AP: You're 26 but you definitely have a teen audience and you're working with Bieber. Who are you targeting your music to? Is there an age group?

Jepsen: I'm never writing music thinking, "This is who it's for, that's who it's for." I think the exciting process is just to write music and make it feel honest, make it feel like it's hitting in all the right spots and then hope that people like it.

AP: What kind of music can we expect from your album?

Jepsen: Style-wise, I think my love affair with pop music is just getting stronger (laughs.) If anything I want to go further down that road but I'm inspired by Robyn, (English pop group) La Roux, (Canadian band) Dragonette, I love those artists. I'm hoping to add my little spin to pop music so that it's a little refreshing like something you haven't heard yet.

AP: "Call Me Maybe" has a different sound to it too. Was that your intention?

Jepsen: We used the idea of being like a modern-day, Annie Lennox-type pop, like "Walking on Broken Glass." I want to do songs like that. So, we decided to add some different instruments like strings, things you don't normally hear in pop songs right now. And we weren't expecting that it was going to be like the game changing song, we just thought it was a little bit of tune and now we're all just kind of looking at each other like, "What happened?"

AP: What is it like to get recognized now?

Jepsen: That is a little bit strange. I'm not at the level of like, Justin Bieber and Katy Perry. I've been very enclosed in my hotel rooms and very enclosed in the studio right now, so the times where I'm out there is for a show or at the airport. The airport paparazzi kind of wigs me out a little bit. TMZ I think caught me and they're like, "Carly Rae Jepsen carries her own suitcase," and I'm like, "Is that not allowed? Who is supposed to carry it? I'm new to this.'" (laughs).

AP: Have you ever given a guy your number?

Jepsen: I've done brave things for love before or for the possibility of the idea of love, but I've never quite done that and I'm pretty sure now that I never can because that would be really, really awkward.

