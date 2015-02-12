Who says that a model's career can't be a long one? Not Carmen Dell'Orefice!

RELATED: Stars attend amfAR

The beautiful 83-year-old recently appeared on the cover of New You magazine, which marks a 70-year career for Carmen.

But while so many models see their career peter out before they turn 40, Carmen says she's actually gotten more work since turning 50.

RELATED: 15 of the best looks so far of 2015

"I have had more magazine covers in the last 25 years than I have had in my whole elongated career," Carmen told New You. "Today I am in a territory that business considers unmarketable: age and white hair. Slowly, however, I started to own that territory little by little because I stood up for age."

Carmen doesn't just break down boundaries in the modeling world, though, she also wants to dismiss the notion that women of a certain age can't be sexual. "Of course [I still have a sex life], why would I give that up? Do I love to breathe?" she said. "If you have a Rolls Royce and it is up on wheels, you go in with the key and every now and then turn on the motor to make sure the motor is running. So when you want to drive the car, it is all oiled and ready."

RELATED: Stars and their older doppelgangers

That's not all. Carmen Dell'Orefice also recently walked the catwalk in Singapore for Digital Fashion Week. Looks like nobody's holding back this 83-year-old vixen!