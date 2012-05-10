Carmen Electra is single and she's ready to mingle!

Electra, who just celebrated her 40th birthday on April 20 in Las Vegas, is back on the market and looking for love -- with the help of Fox's new show, The Choice.

"Had so much fun filming Fox's new show The Choice on Fox this week!" she tweeted Tuesday. "I'll keep u guys posted on when the show will air!"

The single girl will join Rob Kardashian, Pauly D and 21 other celebs who will appear on the new dating series that mixes stars with civilian singles. In each of The Choice's six one-hour episode, four stars will sit in spinning chairs and listen to the singles try to woo them until they pick their potential match.

Electra's last relationship was with Rob Patterson, whom she announced her engagement to in April 2008. She was previously married to basketball star Dennis Rodman from November 1998 to April 1999. Electra then married Dave Navarro in November 2003 and starred on MTV's reality show, 'Till Death Do Us Part: Carmen & Dave. The couple divorced in February 2007.

The Choice will debut on June 7 on Fox.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Carmen Electra, 40, Is Looking for Love Again on The Choice