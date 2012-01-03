By Wonderwall Editors

The new year isn't just about reflecting on the year ahead -- it's also about assessing the year behind us.

For singer and reality TV regular Carnie Wilson, that means thoughts about weight gain.

"I've had so much stress in the last year, so it's really a struggle. I'm definitely up in weight," Wilson, 43, tells FOX News (via People).

"I'm looking forward to getting an exercise routine again. It's like a daily decision. Am I going to eat healthy today or am I going to make some [bad] decisions?"

In her Wilson Phillips heyday, Carnie struggled publicly with her weight, which was once reportedly almost 300 pounds. After losing the weight, she appeared in Playboy in 2003 -- but within three years she was heavy again, a problem she tried to remedy by appearing on VH1's "Celebrity Fit Club."

Fluctuating weight isn't Wilson's only struggle, though.

"I can't smoke a joint. I can't have a glass of wine because I want 10 joints and 10 glasses of wine. That's my obsessive compulsive and addictive behavior. I've really struggled since I've become sober," she admits.

Sometimes, the mother of two even sees her own issues reflected in her eldest daughter.

"Lola knows I struggle with it," she says. "I see Lola loving sugar like all the other children, but I also see her pay a little more attention. Like when there's a birthday party, I see her being the first in line to get the cake. I see me in her."

Wilson, who is also mom to 2-year-old Luciana, appears on Tuesday's episode of "Celebrity Wife Swap."